SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) -- Guitarist Dickey Betts has postponed his August tour dates following his wife's sudden illness.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's manager David Spero says Betts' wife, Donna, has a staph infection and will require surgery followed by home care.

That's forced Betts and his band Great Southern to postpone five dates. Spero says they will be rescheduled at a time to be determined later.

Betts is a pioneering blues rock guitarist and a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band.

Spero says the family will learn more about Donna Betts' outlook in the coming days.

http://www.dickeybetts.com