Visit msnbc.com for Breaking News, World News, and News about the Economy

Betty White and Rue McClanahan remembered their Golden Girls costar Bea Arthur, who died on Saturday at 86, on the Today Show this morning.

"Bea and I worked just like cream. We got along personally, we got along professionally," McClanahan said.

Off-screen, Arthur was "very private and rather shy," McClanahan, 75, continued. "Her emotions were just under the skin. You could look at her cross-eyed and she'd burst into tears. I saw her do that once. She was a sensitive person.

"Golden Girls was such a happy time in our lives," said White, 87.

White remembers Arthur more for her one-woman show than her TV roles, though.

"I went to see it three times," White said. "She was just magnificent."