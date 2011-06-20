Noted animal lover Betty White and noted Axl Rose hater Slash met up at the GLAZA Beastly Ball at the Los Angeles Zoo this weekend, where they hung out with a Colombian Red Tail Boa Constrictor named Jacob.

You know what this means? The "Celebrities Befriend Exotic Animals" trend is fully still on! By the way, Vulture sources report the conversation here went something like this:

Slash: What's your favorite Guns N' Roses album?

Betty: The Spaghetti Incident?

Slash: Really?

Betty: Yeah.

Slash: Weird.