Thank you being a friend, Betty White!

The TV legend celebrates her 90th birthday on Tuesday Jan. 17 -- and, earlier this month, White and her illustrious career were feted at a bash taped and broadcast on NBC Monday, "A Tribute to America's Golden Girl."

The raucous, star-studded night took an emotional turn with the appearance of Mary Tyler Moore, whose eponymous 1970s sitcom helped solidify White's stardom (playing catty, sexual voracious TV homemaker Sue Ann Nivens). Moore, 75, underwent brain surgery last fall to remove a benign tumor, and the slightly frail star received a standing ovation.

Most of the night, however, offered up one good-natured dig after another at White, who giggled in her seat.

Said Amy Poehler: "Betty, you're going to hear a lot of jokes tonight about your age. But take comfort in the fact that come tomorrow, you won't remember any of them."

Quipped Mama's Family costar Carol Burnett: "Like many of you, I first heard about Betty from the wonderful stories told to me by my grandmother.:

Chuck hunk Zachary Levi even proposed to White with a diamond ring -- sealing the deal with a kiss on the lips! "I would like to be the mother of your children, he cracked.

Other stars paying tribute to White in the 90-minute special included Hot in Cleveland costars Wendie Malick, Valerie Bertinelli and Jane Leeves, President Barack Obama (presenting a birth certificate!) Ellen DeGeneres, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Morgan Freeman, Hugh Jackman, Jay Leno and Ray Romano with Brad Garrett.

"I've been the luckiest old broad on two feet to have all the jobs that I've had," White gushed.

