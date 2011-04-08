Veteran actress Betty White has apparently taken aim at "ungrateful" stars, including Lindsay Lohan and Charlie Sheen, saying they don't appreciate their fame.

White, 89, is quoted as saying she has worked hard to carve out a long-running career in show business and that she is horrified to see performers take their success for granted.

She reportedly tells Britain's Daily Mail, "They party too much, don't learn their lines, are unprofessional and they grumble about everything. I think they are terribly ungrateful. I cannot stand the people who get wonderful starts in show business, and who abuse it. Lindsay Lohan and Charlie Sheen, for example, although there are plenty of others, too. They are the most blessed people in the world and they don't appreciate it."

Her ostensible comments left Lindsay feeling a little confused.

"Wow," Lohan told E! News. "I've always been a fan of hers. It's just a bit strange when people feel they must speak publicly about others. Especially a grown woman."

But it seems there is some question as to whether Betty made the comments. Her rep couldn't confirm whether she actually talked to the Daily Mail.

