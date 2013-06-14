NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé has settled a New York City lawsuit that said she didn't play fair in a deal for a video game structured around her.

Court records show the case was closed Friday after the Grammy Award-winning singer and Gate Five LLC agreed to drop it.

A lawyer for Gate Five says the terms are confidential. A lawyer for Beyonce hasn't returned a call seeking comment.

Gate Five had said Beyoncé made a lucrative deal for a game called "Starpower: Beyoncé," then demanded a new agreement and abandoned the project. The company says it lost its nearly $7 million investment and 70 people lost their jobs.

Beyoncé's lawyers had said she was within her rights to get out of the deal because Gate Five didn't have needed financing.