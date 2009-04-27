In her new No. 1 box office thriller Obsessed, Beyonce Knowles plays a mother. Did it give her an itch to have kids in real life?

"Well, I think I definitely want to be a mother one day," the singer, 27, tells MTV News. "And I will be God willing but not really [right now]. I didn't really get the little urge [from playing a mom]. It was more like, 'God, this is a lot of work.'"

Told at the film's NYC premiere last Thursday that she did an excellent job playing a mom, she laughed.

"I must be becoming a very good actress then!" she told Usmagazine.com.

Asked about the secret to her marriage with Jay-Z (whom she wed a year ago), Knowles told Us, "I think that you have to just be really strong and remember that you're best friends. That's what keeps it real, you know?"

"Of course, there are times when jealousy sneaks in," she admitted, "but really thats not a big part of us at all. We're really strong."