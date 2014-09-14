Beyonce and Jay Z are making more movies as their Bonnie and Clyde-like alter egos.

The power couple stars in three short films made by photographer and filmmaker Dikayl Rimmasch, who revealed the vision Jay Z had for these artsy-looking pieces. "In my first conversation on the telephone with Jay Z he explained his concept of On the Run. He said: 'We're not trying to do this literally, it's not that we're Bonnie and Clyde. We're on the run from everything. On the run from becoming a cliche. On the run from doing the same thing again,'" the director said.

VIDEO: Beyonce, Jay Z Make Star-Studded On the Run Trailer

The description for first film, titled "Bang Bang: Part 1," reads: "Two American outlaws speed through the Californian desert in a dusty 1960s Pontiac GTO with a manifest poise and stylish swagger that could only be embodied by the world's foremost musical couple: Beyonce and Jay Z."

"Everything he mentioned was a level of consciousness he has for staying alive as an entertainer and as a human being," Dikayl recalled of Jay Z's vision. "He wanted to keep it more abstract because for him it was very abstract. How do you stay new, not just to your audience but also yourself?"

PHOTOS: Beyonce's On the Run Stage Styles

So, what's it like working with one of the world's most famous couples? "Beyonce and Jay Z are two very intelligent, insightful and thoughtful people, in an almost low-key way," Dikayl said of the duo. "Which is how they got to where they are. They are very aware of people's attitudes and what energy they are bringing. Once you fully realize that, then the pressure comes off and you just have to do what you're good at."

"Bang Bang: Part 2" will be released on Tuesday. Ahead of their HBO special airing on Sept. 20, Bey and Jay wrapped up their On the Run tour in Paris with an emotional performance. During the show, the power couple professed their love for one another and silenced any divorce rumors.

According to the Associated Press, Beyonce, teary eyed, told her husband, "I'm your biggest fan. I love you."

Jay replied, "Greatest entertainer in the world. I love her. She's my wife."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

BING: Celeb engagement rings

Beyonce exposed: What we've learned about the 'Diva' this year

Beyonce and Solange Knowles, plus more sisters face off