Beyonce is ready to rock Antwerp on Wednesday, May 15. Before she takes the stage in Belgium, the singer, 31, is anxious to apologize to ticketholders for a Tuesday show, which the star cancelled, citing dehydration and exhaustion. She took to her Facebook page to leave a handwritten note of apology -- and to confirm that she's back in action for her grueling Mrs. Carter World Tour.

"To my dearest fans in Antwerp. I've never postponed a show in my life," writes the "Love on Top" singer. "It was very hard for me. I promise I will make it up very son. I'm sorry if I disappointed you."

Beyonce's rep had previously explained that Beyonce was forced to rest per doctor's orders. "Thank you for your concern. I'm feeling much better now, and I'm ready to give you a great show. See you tonight. All my love, Beyonce."

The Grammy winner's concert cancellation reignited a fresh rumor that she's pregnant with her second child -- but a source close to Blue Ivy's mom tells Us Weekly that she's not expecting. "She was genuinely sick from pushing herself too hard like she always does," the insider explains. "The show is very strenuous . . . These rumors come out every month!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Beyonce Apologizes for Canceled Show, Says She's "Feeling Much Better"