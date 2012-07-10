Beyonce sure has love for Frank Ocean.

One week after the rising R&B singer, 24, revealed on his official website that his first love was a man, Beyonce is applauding his openness.

In an emotional blog entry posted on her website, Beyonce, 30, uses a string of positive adjectives to describe Ocean, who has penned hits for singers including Justin Bieber and John Legend.

"Be fearless, be honest, be generous, be brave, be poetic, be open," Jay-Z's wife and mom to Blue Ivy, 7 months, wrote in a message that also featured an image of the out singer.

"In the last year or 3 I've screamed at my creator, screamed at the clouds in the sky, for some explanation. Mercy maybe. For peace of mind to rain like manna somehow," Ocean wrote July 4, before going into detail about falling in love with a man who did not reciprocate his feelings.

As he puts the finishing touches on his debut album, "Channel Orange," Ocean confirms that a weight has been lifted since coming out.

Says Ocean, who is a member of the hip-hop collective Odd Future: "I feel like a free man. If I listen closely ... I can hear the sky falling too."

