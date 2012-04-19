Look out Suri Cruise--3-month-old Blue Ivy Carter is already getting a head start on her designer bag collection.

During an outing in NYC Wednesday, Blue's mama Beyonce--clad in a black and yellow Versace blouse--toted her and Jay-Z's only daughter in a Baby Bjorn. Slung over her arm? A baby bag from Roberto Cavalli's Newborn collection.

Dubbed the "Mummy Bag," the nylon, logo carryall retails at a whopping $559.

This isn't the first time Beyonce has made sure little Blue accessorizes in style. In March, the "Run the World (Girls)" singer and her daughter stepped out wearing cat-and-mouse-themed ballet slippers; Beyonce rocked Charlotte Olympia "Kitty" flats, while Blue Ivy wore Little Marc Jacobs Baby Mouse slippers, which retail for $66.

Tell Us: Would you drop $559 on a carryall for your baby?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Beyonce Carries $559 Roberto Cavalli Baby Bag!