A congratulatory tweet wasn't a big enough gesture for Beyonce to express her excitement over Gabby Douglas' historic Olympic win.

The 30-year-old singer wrote a special message on her personal website to the 16-year-old U.S. gymnast for winning gold Thursday in the women's all-around final competition.

"A huge congratulations to 16 year old Olympic Gold Medalist Gabby Douglas -- Wow -- what a thrill to watch you take this Gold!" Jay-Z's wife and mother of their six-month-old daughter, Blue Ivy, wrote. "I can tell you've been working hard for so long -- enjoy this moment, it's yours.

"Thank you for inspiring all of us!" she added. "Love, B."

With her victory, Gabby became the first African-American to win the top prize. "Someone mentioned that I was the first black American (to win the all-around gold), and I said, 'Oh yeah, I forgot about that!' I feel so honored," she told reporters via The Associated Press after her win.

Other stars took to Twitter to congratulate the young athlete (known as "The Flying Squirrel") including Oprah Winfrey, Elizabeth Banks, Gabrielle Union, Octavia Spencer, Nicki Minaj, Ian Somerhalder and fellow Olympic champ Michael Phelps.

"OMG I'm so thrilled for Gabby," Oprah tweeted Thursday. "Flowing happy tears!"

