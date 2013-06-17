Time to schedule a baby Kimye and Blue Ivy playdate! The birth of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's first child has spurred a big public congratulations from their superstar friend, Beyonce. Jay-Z's wife wrote a special post on Tumblr Monday, June 17 to the new parents, who welcomed a baby girl on June 15.

"Congratulations Kim & Kanye," Beyonce wrote. "Enjoy this beautiful moment together." In the post, the mom to 17-month-old daughter Blue Ivy included a large photo of Kardashian and West looking very happy together.

After West, 35, began dating Kardashian, 32, in April 2012, his music collaborator pal Jay-Z, 43, and wife Beyonce, 31, become close couple friends. Kardashian even invited Beyonce to attend her baby shower on June 2 in Beverly Hills.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who was due on July 11, welcomed her daughter five weeks early at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood on June 15. A source told Us Weekly that West was by his girlfriend's side when she gave birth and that "they're all doing great and amazing!"

Kris Jenner attended the 40th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards one day after her granddaughter's birth and told Showbiz Tonight, "We are all good and extremely happy and thrilled for the new baby. [The baby] is doing great and beautiful. So very exciting."

