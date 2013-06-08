Blue Ivy Carter has the life! In a new picture posted on Beyonce's Instagram page, the "Love on Top" singer's daughter is seen resting on her mama's chest while relaxing in a hot tub.

The adorable 17-month-old is sporting a striped bathing suit and a little bow in her hair while Beyonce, 31, looks peaceful looking into the distance -- donning big sunglasses and earrings, her hair wrapped in a turban.

It's unclear where the family is vacationing while Bey is on a quick break from The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour, but Jay-Z's wife sure does look as carefree as ever.

In another picture she shared, the superstar is wearing a loose-fitting white cover-up, showing off her fit and toned bod in a bikini. To the right off her is a bicycle.

Beyonce and her hubby were last spotted on Tuesday, June 4 at 10th anniversary of Pharrell Williams' Billionaire Boys Club clothing line in New York City.

The latest personal photos come after the star posted a telling picture of her drinking a glass of wine last week, squashing pregnancy rumors. On Wednesday, Gayle King also denied that Beyonce was expecting baby No. 2 -- telling viewers on "CBS This Morning" that the singer's rep told her she is "absolutely" not pregnant.

Beyonce's North America tour dates kick off June 28 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

