Fierce mama-to-be!

Beyonce continued to celebrate her 30th birthday and first-time pregnancy in Europe on Tuesday.

After spending the weekend in Venice, Italy for film festival fun, the "Love on Top" singer popped up in Hvar, Croatia with her husband Jay-Z. And unlike the bump-obscuring maxi-patterned dress she wore in Venice on Saturday, Beyonce's Tuesday attire flaunted her expanding belly.

For her Croatian beachside look, the Grammy winner donned a frilly white two-piece bikini as Jay-Z (real name: Shawn Carter), 41, stood by.

"He's wanted this so badly," a pall tells Us of the first-time father. "Jay didn't have a father in his life, so he wants to be an amazing dad," adds another source.

Beyonce (who famously announced her pregnancy at last week's MTV VMAs in L.A.), meanwhile, is enjoying the baby prep. "She's been hungrier for Southern cooking," a source close to her band says. "Voracious!"

