To construct their brief-but-electric reunion at the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday (Feb. 3), Destiny's Child singers Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams had a slew of beloved classics to choose from -- and, as it turns out, Beyonce nixed one of the supergroup's biggest hits from the setlist at the last minute, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

"They kept rehearsing with 'Bills, Bills, Bills,'" the source says of the trio's 1999 smash -- their first bonafide number one single. "And the band started talking about, 'How come they're not doing 'Bootylicious?'"

The problem with "Bills"? "It turned out to be too slow and wasn't flowing with the rest of the set," the insider explains. 2001's number hit "Bootylicious," which the group ultimately performed together, "was a better way to introduce the girls with their names. It worked so much better."

Beyonce also opted to nix the group's midtempo new single, "Nuclear," opting instead for 2000's "Independent Women Part I" before seguing into Beyonce's solo hit "Single Ladies."

After the extremely well-received performance, Beyonce, 31, (clad in a super-sexy leather mini-dress by Rubin Singer) took to Instagram to share an energetic backstage snapshot with her ladies. She also thanked fellow Super Bowl performers Alicia Keys (who sang the National Anthem) and Jennifer Hudson (who sang "America the Beautiful" with the Sandy Hook Elementary School Choir).

"What a proud day for African-American Women! Kelly, Michelle, Alicia, JHud…You are all beautiful, talented and showed so much class! It was an honor to perform at the Super Bowl with you phenomenal ladies. Love, Beyonce."

