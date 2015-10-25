Beyonce, is that you?

The music star, 34, was almost unrecognizable dressed up as "X-Men" comics character Storm -- a role made famous by Halle Berry in the movie franchise -- at a costume party on Oct. 24.

Actor and comedian Jeff Dye, 32, revealed the superstar's epic look in a Twitter photo post, captioning it, "I met Beyoncé tonight and she couldn't have been more sweet. And shares my love of costumes." (He was dressed as another comic-book character: The Punisher.)

The singer -- who even sported colored contact lenses with her epic costume -- and the comedian were dressed up to celebrate pal Ciara's 30th birthday party, TMZ reports.

Ciara wore a sexy Catwoman costume to her bash while her boyfriend, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, 26, came dressed as Batman.

TMZ reports that the birthday girl and her beau arrived in the Batmobile for the party, which was held on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California.