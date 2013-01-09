Beyonce Flashes Cleavage, Amazing Abs on GQ Cover for Sexiest Woman of 21st Century
Whoa, Bey!
For its February issue, GQ magazine is showing readers the 100 sexiest women of the 21st century -- but it doesn't look like they need to go any further than their cover star, Beyonce.
The men's magazine couldn't keep the singer's stunning cover under wraps -- with early images leaking online Wednesday, Jan. 9.
Making her GQ debut, Jay-Z's wife and mother to daughter Blue Ivy, 12 months, is nearly unrecognizable in her super-sexy photo. Grabbing her curly locks with both hands in a seductive pose, Beyonce, 31, shows off her amazing abs, toned legs and underboob in a cropped football jersey T-shirt and red-printed underwear.
To accessorize the skimpy ensemble, Beyonce wears a gold chain necklace, bracelet and belly chain. Beyonce's tiny undergarments also feature two zippers on either side.
And GQ promises the issue has even more sexy photos!
The magazine officially released the photo and wrote, "Oh, and mark your calendar for Tuesday, January 15 --that's the day we are putting up ALL our photos of Beyonce. (You're welcome.)"
