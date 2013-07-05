NEW YORK (AP) — Beyonce has a stepmother.

Her father and former manager, Mathew Knowles, got married last Sunday. His representative told The Associated Press on Friday that he has wed former model Gena Charmaine Avery in Houston, Texas. The pair had been engaged for a year and a half.

But neither Beyonce nor her sister, Solange, attended the wedding.

"Unfortunately, Beyonce and Solange had previous engagements which made it impossible for them to attend," Mathew told Us Magazine.

The 48-year-old Avery is a realtor. The 61-year-old Knowles guided his daughter to superstardom with the group Destiny's Child and later in her solo career; she released her father as her manager in 2011.

Knowles, head of Music World Entertainment, still manages several gospel acts including Grammy-winner Le'Andria Johnson.

Knowles and Beyonce's mother, Tina, divorced in 2009 after 29 years of marriage and two children — Beyonce and her sister, fellow singer Solange.