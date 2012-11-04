She bangs, she bangs!

Beyonce debuted a new hairstyle when she and her husband, Jay-Z, attended the Brooklyn Nets home opener at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Nov. 3. Sporting blunt blonde bangs, the "Run the World (Girls)" singer sat courtside as she watched the Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 107-100. (Jay-Z is a part owner of the team.)

Beyonce wore an ivory and burgundy Tibi ensemble, which she paired with Giuseppe Zanotti high heels, an Yves Saint Laurent ring and Erika Pena hoop earrings.

The 31-year-old has just three months to go before she headlines the Super Bowl XLVII halftime show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. In the meantime, the "Baby Boy" singer has been actively campaigning for President Barack Obama's reelection.

"He has a story that I can tell my daughter because it shows that no matter where you start out, you can work hard and you can do whatever you put your mind to," Blue Ivy's mom said in a recent Women for Obama campaign video. "I'm standing up for the future of my daughter. The future that I want her to see."

