CANBERRA, Australia (AP) -- A newly discovered horse fly in Australia was so "bootylicious" with its golden-haired bum, there was only one name worthy of its beauty: Beyonce.

Previously published results from Bryan Lessard, an Australian scientist, were announced last week on the species that had been sitting in a fly collection since it was captured in 1981 — the same year pop diva Beyonce was born.

He wanted to pay respect to the insect's beauty by naming it Scaptia (Plinthina) beyonceae.

Lessard said Beyonce would be "in the nature history books forever" and that the fly now bearing her name is "pretty bootylicious" with its golden backside.

"Bootylicious" was the title of a song by Beyonce's previous group Destiny's Child.