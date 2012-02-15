Beyonce's fans worldwide might have to wait a while for her album -- because this superstar loves being a full-time mom to Blue Ivy Carter!

Since giving birth to her first child with hubby Jay-Z Jan. 7, the "Love on Top" singer, 30, has been holed up in the couple's Scarsdale, New York mansion and $6.85 million Tribeca loft nursing her daughter.

"She has been totally doting on Blue," a source close to the diva tells Us. "She's up whenever the baby's up!"

And the self-described workaholic -- who typically toured, recorded albums and promoted her perfumes and clothing line at a nonstop clip -- welcomes the lifestyle change.

"She's enjoying this time off," the source says.

"The baby's gorgeous," Beyonce's pal Kelly Rowland told Us. "So much hair!"

