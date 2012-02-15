Beyonce Has Been "Totally Doting" on Blue Ivy Carter
Beyonce's fans worldwide might have to wait a while for her album -- because this superstar loves being a full-time mom to Blue Ivy Carter!
Since giving birth to her first child with hubby Jay-Z Jan. 7, the "Love on Top" singer, 30, has been holed up in the couple's Scarsdale, New York mansion and $6.85 million Tribeca loft nursing her daughter.
"She has been totally doting on Blue," a source close to the diva tells Us. "She's up whenever the baby's up!"
PHOTOS: Beyonce's best bump moments
And the self-described workaholic -- who typically toured, recorded albums and promoted her perfumes and clothing line at a nonstop clip -- welcomes the lifestyle change.
"She's enjoying this time off," the source says.
PHOTOS: How Beyonce and Jay-Z fell in love
"The baby's gorgeous," Beyonce's pal Kelly Rowland told Us. "So much hair!"
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 9 hours ago These stars have been on one show for so long
- 9 hours ago These stars expanded their families in 2019