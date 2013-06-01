LONDON (AP) — Beyonce and a few famous friends — including John Legend and Madonna — are turning the home of English rugby into a fortress for women's rights.

Beyonce is headlining a concert at Twickenham rugby stadium in London on Saturday in support of Chime for Change, a campaign set up to help empower girls and women around the world.

Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Florence + The Machine, Rita Ora and Simon Le Bon also are performing at the Sound for Change show.

Madonna, Freida Pinto, Aishwarya Rai, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jessica Chastain are among the presenters.

Beyonce is co-founder, with actress-producer Salma Hayek and Gucci creative director Frida Giannini, of the charity, which supports projects improving access to education, health care and justice for women.