LONDON (AP) — Beyonce and a few famous friends — including John Legend, Jennifer Lopez and Madonna — turned the home of English rugby into a fortress for women's rights at a star-studded charity concert.

Beyonce headlined a concert at Twickenham rugby stadium in London in support of Chime for Change, a campaign set up to help empower girls and women around the world.

The singer had the 50,000-strong crowd in a frenzy when she performed "Crazy In Love" — joined onstage by husband Jay-Z.

Earlier, Simon Le Bon performed with Timbaland, and J-Lo and Mary J. Blige sang The Beatles' "Come Together," as a raft of stars united for the Sound of Change Live show, which also featured John Legend, Florence + The Machine and Rita Ora.

Madonna, Freida Pinto, Aishwarya Rai, Jada Pinkett Smith, James Franco, Ryan Reynolds, Jessica Chastain and feminist icon Gloria Steinem were among the presenters. Even Prince Harry sent a videotaped message of support.

Beyonce is co-founder, with actress-producer Salma Hayek Pinault and Gucci creative director Frida Giannini, of the charity, which supports projects improving access to education, health care and justice for women.

Partner organizations include UNICEF, the Global Fund for Women and Plan International.

Giannini said she was grateful for Prince Harry's involvement, because "it's very important in projects like that, talking about women that some very strong male personalities are with us."

Hayek Pinault said Beyonce was the best possible ambassador for the cause.

"Do you know that everybody in her band is a girl?" she said. "I mean talk about woman power."

Online: www.chimeforchange.org