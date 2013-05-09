From her tailored suits to wild print combos, Beyonce isn't afraid to write her own fashion rules. "She takes chances. She'll try everything on," one of the R&B diva's stylists, Ty Hunter, tells Us Weekly of Jay-Z's wife, 31.

A longtime fan of curve-hugging frocks, Beyonce -- mom to Blue Ivy, 15 months -- still maintains her signature sex appeal, but in a more evolved manner. "Now that she's a mom, she wears pieces that are comfortable but quintessential Beyonce," explains her other stylist, Raquel Smith.

Among Bey's favorite fashion must-haves? Printed pants (like the Tibi pair she wore in November 2012) and ultra comfy kicks, like Reebok's Keith Haring blue and yellow pair. "I feel a lot more like a woman [after giving birth]. More feminine, more sensual," says Beyonce, who loves to scour the arks at Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue and shop online at sites like Minimale-animale.com (for swimwear) and Lissyverkade.com (for scarves.)

Here, Us Weekly shares three reasons why Beyonce's style is so crush-worthy -- and picks key pieces to channel Bey's signature fearless and funky look.

She's a Fashion Risk-Taker: Whether she's mixing prints or showing just the right amount of skin in dresses from Roberto Cavalli and Olcay Gulsen, Beyonce pushes the envelope while maintaining her style integrity. Want to channel Bey's funky aesthetic in your own wardrobe? Slip into graphic pants, like RVH's jacquard knit leggings ($275, revolveclothing.com). Don't forget to top off the look with a spirited top, like this one supporting the Brooklyn Nets ($32, junkfoodclothing.com)

She Dresses for Her Body: "Showing her curves is important," says stylist Hunter. Indeed, Beyonce proved Hunter's point when sizzling in Antonio Berardi's to-the-knees wool sheath at a 2012 Super Bowl event. To add polish and pop to a figure-flattering frock, keep accessories minimal and let the dress do the talking. Beyonce's a fan of stacked jewelry, like these brass and gold-tone rings. ($440 for four, maisonmartinmargiela.com)

She Knows That the Perfect Shoes Can Make the Outfit: Whether her outfit is dressy or casual, Bey is never without her sky-high heels, which, as stylist Smith explains, have been toned down slightly. "We've brought it down from 7 to 5-inches," says Smith. To get Bey's look, try Jimmy Choo's 5-inch leather pumps. ($795, neimanmarcus.com)

