Despite the advice of her doctor, Beyonce returned to the stage Wednesday night in Belgium after postponing her show the previous night due to illness.

The 31-year-old Single Ladies singer had cited dehydration and exhaustion as the reasons she postponed Tuesday's show in Antwerp, but she told the audience last night she wasn't about to miss another engagement. "I just have to say, I feel so good to be on this stage," said Beyonce, who sported a sparkling white bodysuit.

"Now my doctors told me not to perform tonight, but there was no way in the world," she said, without providing details about her sick spell. "I just have to say that y'all give me so much inspiration, and I just want to thank you guys."

After her concert postponement -- which sparked rumors that the R&B star might be pregnant -- the Grammy winner posted a handwritten letter on her website apologizing to her fans.

"I've never postponed a show in my life. It was very hard for me. I promise I will make it up very soon. I'm sorry if I disappointed you," she wrote. "Thank you for your concern. I'm feeling much better now, and I'm ready to give you a great show."

