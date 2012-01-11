Sweet suites!

To prep for the birth of their daughter Blue Ivy, Beyonce and Jay-Z didn't just build a deluxe nursery at their Tribeca home -- they had two private, over-the-top suites built at NYCs Lenox Hill Hospital for the express purpose of Blue's arrival.

"A month ago, [workers] tore down 6-8 rooms and turned them into 2 suites," a Lenox Hill Hospital source tells Us Weekly. Beyonce, 30, and husband Jay-Z, 42, "paid to have it constructed just for them."

Featuring "mahogany walls" and other posh accents, the "amazing" suites sat empty for about a month until Blue Ivy's Jan. 7 birth. "You'd want to live in there!" the hospital source gushes.

Officials for the hospital shot down rumors that the superstar couple caused turmoil at the hospital -- and that some patients and families were temporarily denied access to the NICU to accommodate the VIPs on the premises.

No word yet on what's to become of the suites now that Beyonce and Blue have departed.

Now that little Blue Ivy is at home at her parents' palatial Tribeca home, she'll kick back a $3,5000 NurseryWorks VETRO Lucite crib.

