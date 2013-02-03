Beyonce, Jay-Z Hug Backstage After Super Bowl Half Time Performance: Picture
Jay-Z couldn't be prouder of Mrs. Carter! Beyonce -- with an assist from her Destiny's Child band mates Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland and an all-woman troupe of dancers and musicians-- brought the house down at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday (Feb. 3) for the Super Bowl halftime show.
Among the millions of Twitter users gushing over the 31-year-old superstar's medley of hits like "Love on Top," "Crazy in Love" "End of Time," "Baby Boy," "Independent Woman," "Single Ladies" and "Halo" -- which was coincidentally followed by a half-hour power outage in the stadium -- was Beyonce's hubby of nearly five years Jay-Z.
"Lights out!!! Any questions?" the rapper and mogul, 43, happily tweeted after the showstopping set. Backstage, the couple -- who typically shy away from major public displays of affection -- were photographed in an ecstatic embrace, as Instagramed by makeup artist Joanna Simkin. "Mutual gravity," Simkin wrote of the photo. "Hold down and be held down. #TheCarters."
PHOTOS: Bey and Jay's epic romance
Indeed, in a weekend interview on NFL Network's Super Bowl Live show, Beyonce praised her man, with whom she shares daughter Blue Ivy, 13 months.
"My husband is incredible .. .He's so supportive." Speaking of "Mrs. Carter," Beyonce -- as predicted earlier -- announced massive plans for the "Mrs. Carter Show World Tour" immediately following her New Orleans gig.
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Beyonce, Jay-Z Hug Backstage After Super Bowl Half Time Performance: Picture
