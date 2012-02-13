Where were Beyonce and Jay-Z on Sunday during the Grammys?

On a pizza date in Brooklyn!

Although Jay-Z was nominated at the 54th Annual Grammy Awards, held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, he and wife Beyonce sat out the proceedings attended by peers like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Adele and others.

PHOTOS: Beyonce's amazing pregnancy

Instead, Beyonce, 30, and Jay-Z (whose real name is Shawn Carter), 42, took a Maybach from their home in downtown Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood to the cute Carroll Gardens section of Brooklyn -- where they tucked into pizza at their favorite posh pizzeria, Lucali.

PHOTOS: Beyonce and Jay-Z's romance

Leaving 1-month-old daughter Blue Ivy at home, the music power couple "were just like a regular couple talking and whatnot," a witness tells Us Weekly, adding that other patrons failed to notice them. "They were sitting in front of the place closer to where they make the pizza."

"Love on Top" singer Beyonce made sure to bid goodbye to the eatery's owner and waitress as they departed.

PHOTOS: Beyonce's bod over the years

(In absentia, Jay-Z and collaborator Kanye West won the Grammy for Best Rap Performance, for "Otis," from their "Watch the Throne" album.)

The couple surprised fans worldwide Friday night when they posted the first-ever pics of Blue Ivy on a brand-new Tumblr site.

PHOTOS: What they missed at the Grammys

Explained one of their close pals, stylist June Ambrose, "B really really thought about this," Ambrose told Us Saturday, "and she really wanted to do it this way. She just couldn't imagine selling pictures of her baby."

And the pictures are "accurate," Ambrose added. "A girl with big full lips, she'll be a supermodel. I can't wait! And her eyes -- she's gorgeous!"

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Meet Beyonce and Jay-Z's Daughter, Blue Ivy!

Over-the-Top Celeb Friends

Hottest Grammy Couples