She's just five days old, and Jay-Z and Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy is already making a name for herself in the music industry as the youngest person ever to debut on the Billboard music charts.

Shortly after his infant was born at New York City's Lenox Hill Hospital Saturday, Jay-Z, 42, headed into the recording studio to put his emotions into song with the new track "Glory." In the song -- which features the proud papa rapping about "the most amazing feeling" -- little Blue Ivy's cries can be heard.

"It's historical. The charts are almost 72 years old, so to be the youngest ever to chart is something," Billboard's editorial director Bill Werde, told the New York Daily News of Blue Ivy's accomplishment.

The rap lullaby is expected to debut at No. 74 on the weekly R&B/hip-hop chart Thursday.

Blue Ivy's chart success comes nine years after Jordy Lemoine, then 5, entered the Billboard charts at No. 82 with "Dur Dur D'Etre Bebe!" ("It's Tough To Be a Baby!").

Bringing their little one home from the hospital Tuesday, Beyonce and her husband opened up to Us Weekly about welcoming their first child.

"Her birth was emotional and extremely peaceful, we are in heaven," the new parents gushed. "It was the best experience of both of our lives. We are thankful to everyone for all your prayers, well wishes, love and support."

