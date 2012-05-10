As Beyonce prepares to celebrate her first Mother's Day on Sunday, Us Weekly is highlighting her and other stylish celebrity moms who manage to always look chic when caring for their tots -- and juggling busy careers.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's most stylish star moms

"I definitely want to have more [kids]," Knowles -- who welcomed daughter Blue Ivy with husband Jay-Z in January -- told Entertainment Tonight. "I don't know how many. God knows. I don't know yet."

For now, the Grammy-winning star is having fun with her little girl, dressing her up in chic kid-sized designer duds from luxe labels like Burberry and Marc Jacobs.

"She's been totally doting on Blue," a source tells Us of the new mom, 30.

In honor of Sunday's holiday, flip through our photo gallery of Hollywood's most stylish star moms now!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Beyonce, Jessica Alba and Other Stylish Star Moms