Beyonce Named People's Most Beautiful Woman

NEW YORK (AP) -- People magazine is naming Beyonce as the World's Most Beautiful Woman for 2012.

The 30-year-old singer tops the magazine's annual list of the "World's Most Beautiful" in a special double issue. The announcement was made Wednesday.

Commenting on her selection, Beyonce tells the magazine: "I feel more beautiful than I've ever felt because I've given birth. I have never felt so connected, never felt like I had such a purpose on this Earth."

Beyonce, who is married to rapper Jay-Z, gave birth to a daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, in January.

