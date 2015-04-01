This is everything! Beyonce went all dental on her 28.9 million followers, posting an adorable video of her and 3-year-old daughter Blue Ivy flossing their teeth together.

RELATED: Celeb bodies after baby

In the video, Bey and Blue use green floss picks and don oversized sunglasses as a voice — that sounds just like Jay Z — repeatedly sings, "flossin', flossing.'" Music blogs have speculated that the song is actually a teaser to a new Jay Z song.

RELATED: Beyonce and more female firsts

Beyonce captioned the video with four emojis but no words. Blue Ivy, though, does her talking with her left hand, as she holds up a peace sign.

Truthfully we're not sure if Beyonce is making a statement about dental hygiene or if she just thinks the sideways video is funny.

RELATED: 10 things you don't know about Sam Smith

Floss like a boss, girls!