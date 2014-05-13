A new clue? Beyonce may have hinted at sister Solange's elevator fight with husband Jay Z long before the world saw the shocking video for themselves. Following the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala in NYC, the "Pretty Hurts" singer posted a prayer to her Instagram, asking guidance from God about certain relationships in her life.

"Lord, I lift up every one of my relationships to You and ask You to bless them," the passage read. "I pray that each one would be glorifying to You. Help me to choose my friends wisely so I won't be led astray. Give me discernment and strength to separate myself from anyone who is not a good influence. I release all my relationships to You and pray that Your will be done in each one of them."

The seemingly telling message was posted by Beyonce, 32, two days after Solange and Jay Z's heated scuffle inside a cramped elevator at the Standard Hotel's Boom Boom Room during a Met Gala after party. In the clip, Solange, 27, was seen hitting the rapper and trying to strike him with her heel. (TMZ revealed the footage on May 12.)

Solange ended up leaving the party with Beyonce that night, as Jay Z, 44, was escorted to a separate vehicle. However, just like her big sister, the singer and producer took to social media following the incident. In the aftermath, she deleted all of her pictures with Beyonce in them from her Instagram account.

"Solange has flipped her lid like that before," an insider explains to Us. "She is genuinely a sweet and nice person but she also keeps sh-- real. She can take a small thing and it triggers her."

"This is not the first time this has happened," the source adds. "That's why Bey and Jay were so calm. They are used to this from Solange. It has definitely happened before."

