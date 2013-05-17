Another baby for Bey? Citing sources, E! News claims that Beyonce is pregnant with her second child. The reported baby-to-be would join Blue Ivy, Beyonce's 16-month-old daughter with husband Jay-Z. The Grammy-winning singer, 31, has been the subject of rampant second-pregnancy rumors since earlier this month as she continues her massive Mrs. Carter World Tour.

PHOTOS: Beyonce's pregnancy with Blue

Fueling the fire? A canceled May 14 concert in Antwerp, Belgium, which the "Love on Top" singer rain-checked, citing dehydration and exhaustion. Beyonce hit the stage the very next night and showed no evident signs of a baby bump in a form-fitting Ralph & Russo bodysuit. She admitted to the crowd: "Now, my doctors told me not to perform tonight, but there was no way in the world," she proclaimed, saying her fans' support invigorated her.

PHOTOS: Beyonce's look (and super-tight corset) at the Met Gala

"I just have to say, I feel so good to be on this stage," she added. "I have the best fans in the world."

Whether or not the latest report proves true, another child certainly seems in the cards for Beyonce and Jay-Z, 43. "I would like more children," she said on Good Morning America last week. "I think my daughter needs company. I definitely love being a big sister [to Solange, 26]."

PHOTOS: Meet Blue Ivy Carter!

The Mrs. Carter Tour continues through early August. Beyonce's rep could not be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Beyonce Pregnant With Second Child: Report