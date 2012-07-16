Looks like Beyonce will definitely be voting Obama/Biden in the upcoming presidential election!

In a new YouTube video posted in support of Barack Obama's reelection campaign, Beyonce, 30, reiterates her love for First Lady Michelle Obama, reading aloud a letter of appreciation she first posted to her web site in April.

"Michelle is the ultimate example of a truly strong African American woman," the singer and mom of Blue Ivy, 7 months, says. "She is a caring mother, she's a loving wife, while at the same time, she is the First Lady. No matter the pressure, and the stress of being under the microscope, she's humble, loving, and sincere."

"I'm so in awe of Michelle Obama. Every time I see her, she empowers me, inspires me to live a healthy lifestyle, to support our veterans," Jay-Z's wife continued. "Michelle, thank you so much for every single thing that you do for us. I am proud to have my daughter grow up in a world where she has people like you to look up to."

A longtime fan of Beyonce, Mrs. Obama, 48 -- who took daughters Sasha, 11, and Malia, 14, to see her in concert in May -- is equally as enamored by the singer.

"Thank you for the beautiful letter and for being a role model who kids everywhere can look up to," the First Lady tweeted in response to Beyonce's outpouring of support in April.

