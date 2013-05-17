Beyonce is reportedly pregnant with her second child, Mariah Carey snubs Jennifer Lopez during the American Idol finale, and Denise Richards reveals a slim bikini body: See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from Friday, May 17 in the roundup!

1. Beyonce Pregnant With Second Child: Report

Another baby for Bey? Citing sources, E! News claims that Beyonce is pregnant with her second child. The reported baby-to-be would join Blue Ivy, Beyonce's 16-month-old daughter with husband Jay-Z. The Grammy-winning singer, 31, has been the subject of rampant second-pregnancy rumors since earlier this month as she continues her massive Mrs. Carter World Tour.

2. Denise Richards Reveals Slim Bikini Body By the Pool With Her Kids

Denise Richards knows how to make the most of a day off! The Twisted actress got a break from work on Wednesday, May 15, so she treated her kids to an afternoon of leisure. The 42-year-old mom to daughters Sam, 9, Lola, 7, and Eloise, 22 months, was spotted enjoying some family time by a Beverly Hills Hotel pool. "Had the afternoon off," she tweeted Thursday. "Fun in the sun today with the family . . . feels like summer! Staycation."

3. The Office Series Finale: 5 Key Moments From Dunder Mifflin's Last Goodbye

We'll always have Scranton. After eight years, nine seasons, a lot of laughs, and countless "That's what she said" jokes, The Office closed its doors for good on Thursday, May 16, with a moving series finale that saw the beloved Dunder Mifflin staff get the happy endings they all deserved. (Spoilers ahead!) The 75-minute episode was jam-packed with one-liners, tributes, and surprises -- too many to list here -- so to recap, here's a look at five key moments from the NBC comedy's last outing.

4. Mariah Carey Refuses to Give Jennifer Lopez Standing Ovation on American Idol

Mariah Carey, she could not be moved. When former judge Jennifer Lopez delivered an energetic 10-minute performance on the season finale of American Idol on May 16, Carey kept a fixed smile on her face but refused to join the other three judges in giving Lopez a standing ovation. She played with the streamers and grinned straight ahead instead.

5. Exclusive: Lisa Ling Introduces Baby Daughter Jett!

Lisa Ling is a mom at last! After suffering miscarriages in 2010 and 2011, the TV journalist and her oncologist husband, Paul Song, proudly welcomed a little girl, Jett, on March 8. Married since 2007, the couple share exclusive pictures of their daughter in the May 20 issue of Us Weekly. "We weren't trying," Ling, 39, says of getting pregnant in the summer of 2012. "My travel schedule is erratic, and I only saw Paul once a month, so it was a shock. We had considered adoption, but we got very lucky. We believe this is the child we were supposed to have."

