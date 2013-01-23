Taking it easy in the Big Easy? Not quite, but Beyonce -- in the wake of her Inauguration lip-synching scandal -- has headed south to New Orleans. Although the superstar, 31, hasn't publicly addressed the fracas, she's not exactly in hiding, either. The "Love on Top" singer shared a snapshot via Instagram on Tuesday Jan. 22 confirming her whereabouts: At Mother's Restaurant in the Louisiana city (established in the 1938, the beloved eatery claims to serve "world's best baked ham").

PHOTOS: Look back on the Inauguration 2013 -- all the stars, parties and more

Why NOLA? The city isn't just the birthplace of the Grammy winner's designer mom, Tina Knowles: It's also where Beyonce reportedly plans to rehearse for her upcoming Superbowl halftime show, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 3.

During that much-anticipated performance, Beyonce will reunite with her bandmates from Destiny's Child -- Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams -- to perform some of the group's most beloved hits.

PHOTOS: Beyonce's body evolution

Singer Williams, 32, was quick to defend her pal Thursday morning on Good Morning America, noting that the outsized attention to the lipsynching controversy was "disappointing and sad . . . that was such a big moment for her. I wish people would let it go."

Adds a source close to Beyonce: "She didn't think there was anything wrong with it. Pavarotti has done it! It was freezing out, and if she messed up just one note, that would have been the story."

PHOTOS: Beyonce's baby Blue Ivy

Although the source confirms that the star did indeed use a pre-recorded track to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner," it was not 100-percent lip-synched. "She did sing, but used a track."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Beyonce Resurfaces After Lip-Synch Scandal, Shares Picture from New Orleans