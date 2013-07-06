Red, white and Blue Ivy! Beyonce posted a series of photos on her Tumblr page, showing how she and husband Jay-Z have celebrated the start of summer and July 4 with their 18-month-old daughter, Blue.

In one photo, the "Crazy In Love" singer goes barefoot, posing in front of a Rolls Royce convertible while wearing American flag shorts, a white tank top with a horse printed on it and red-framed sunglasses. In another pic, the 31-year-old strikes a sexy pose near the car, showing off her toned legs and tiny waist.

In a photo from inside the classic car, her rapper husband, 43, is seen in the rearview mirror, driving his lady around.

Blue Ivy makes an appearance in two photos -- in one, the toddler, wearing a pretty dress, is seen holding her mom's hand as the two walk towards a playground.

In another, dad Jay-Z is seen carrying Blue into a private helicopter as mom Beyonce, holding a bottle, poses in front of them, wearing denim shorts and a cropped T-shirt.

As for the adorable family's food fare on 4th of July, the singer shared pictures of delicious corn on the cob, watermelon, lobster tails, and a cake honoring Jay-Z's upcoming new album, Magna Carta Holy Grail. On July 3, the couple were seen celebrating -- and dancing together -- at the star-studded release party in Brooklyn.

In a recent commercial for his new record, which will be released July 8, the rapper choked back tears while talking about Blue. "[She's] something that we both created, you know, we still marvel at her," he explained.

Beyonce has another reason to celebrate -- her father and former manager, Mathew Knowles, got married last Sunday, June 30. The Associated Press reports that he wed former model, Gena Charmaine Avery, in Houston, Tex.

