Beyonce Rocks Short Shorts, Shares Cute New Pictures of Blue Ivy at the Beach
Beyonce's life with Blue Ivy is just beachy! The singer, 31, has been hard at work on her much buzzed-about Mrs. Carter tour this summer, but she found some downtime earlier this month to spend with her little star-in-the-making.
New pictures on the superstar's official Tumblr page show Jay-Z's wife enjoying some quality mother-daughter time with her 18-month-old tot at the beach and by the pool. In one snapshot, Beyonce -- rocking a short yellow cover-up and a braided headband over her long, wavy hair -- sits in the sand with her little girl in her lap. Blue looks adorable in a ruffled tank and wide brimmed hat as she reaches up to touch her mom's shoulder.
In another photo, the "Girls (Run the World)" singer rocks super-short jean shorts and a loose top. She's seen grinning as she walks past a bush, Blue resting on her hip and wearing a bright-pink outfit.
The toddler is the star's only child with hip hop mogul Jay-Z, but the Magna Carta Holy Grail rapper would like to change that. Asked in a recent interview with Hot 97 deejay Angie Martinez whether he'd like more kids, the 43-year-old dad answered, "Absolutely, God willing." Ideally, he joked, he'd have his own "little basketball team."
"Then you could be their agent and their dad at the same time," Martinez quipped, referring to Jay-Z's role as the founder of new sports agency Roc Nation Sports. "The world would be a better place," he replied.
In the meantime, though, he and his wife are happy to dote on Blue. "[She's] something that we both created, you know," he said in a commercial for his new album. "We still marvel at her."
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Beyonce Rocks Short Shorts, Shares Cute New Pictures of Blue Ivy at the Beach