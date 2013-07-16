Beyonce's life with Blue Ivy is just beachy! The singer, 31, has been hard at work on her much buzzed-about Mrs. Carter tour this summer, but she found some downtime earlier this month to spend with her little star-in-the-making.

New pictures on the superstar's official Tumblr page show Jay-Z's wife enjoying some quality mother-daughter time with her 18-month-old tot at the beach and by the pool. In one snapshot, Beyonce -- rocking a short yellow cover-up and a braided headband over her long, wavy hair -- sits in the sand with her little girl in her lap. Blue looks adorable in a ruffled tank and wide brimmed hat as she reaches up to touch her mom's shoulder.

PHOTOS: Blue Ivy Carter's baby pics

In another photo, the "Girls (Run the World)" singer rocks super-short jean shorts and a loose top. She's seen grinning as she walks past a bush, Blue resting on her hip and wearing a bright-pink outfit.

PHOTOS: Beyonce and Jay-Z's romance

The toddler is the star's only child with hip hop mogul Jay-Z, but the Magna Carta Holy Grail rapper would like to change that. Asked in a recent interview with Hot 97 deejay Angie Martinez whether he'd like more kids, the 43-year-old dad answered, "Absolutely, God willing." Ideally, he joked, he'd have his own "little basketball team."

PHOTOS: Beyonce's first pregnancy

"Then you could be their agent and their dad at the same time," Martinez quipped, referring to Jay-Z's role as the founder of new sports agency Roc Nation Sports. "The world would be a better place," he replied.

In the meantime, though, he and his wife are happy to dote on Blue. "[She's] something that we both created, you know," he said in a commercial for his new album. "We still marvel at her."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Beyonce Rocks Short Shorts, Shares Cute New Pictures of Blue Ivy at the Beach