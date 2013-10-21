Beyonce shares adorable new Blue Ivy photos

By Us Weekly

Squeee! Beyonce continues to chronicle baby girl Blue Ivy's toddlerhood via her official Tumblr blog. Over the weekend, the "Love on Top" singer, 32, revealed yet more snaps of her daughter, 21 months, with hubby Jay Z. In true Bey fashion, however, the famous tot is only seen in partial view.

In one adorable snapshot -- presumably taken over the summer, or in a warmer climate -- Beyonce and Blue frolic on a pristine green lawn. Clad in a red strapless top and sexy denim cutoffs, Beyonce shoots soap bubbles from a bubble gun as Blue (seen from the back) looks on the foreground. In another image, the twosome play peekaboo on a cloth hammock.

Earlier this year, Beyonce told Vogue that her daughter is "my road dog…She's my homey, my best friend." SHe added: "Family has always been important. I've always had my mother and my father and my husband. But it's just...Life is so much more than...It's not defined by any of this [fame or money]."

Beyonce is currently in New Zealand for her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour. She caps off the truly epic trek at Brooklyn's Barclays Center Dec. 22. Last week, it was reported that the superstar could potentially be dropping a new album of new music -- her first since 2011's 4 and, of course, her first since Blue's Jan. 2012 birth.

