There she is!

In one of the most anticipated baby reveals of all time, Beyonce and Jay-Z shared the first-ever photos of their daughter Blue Ivy Carter on Friday.

PHOTOS: Beyonce's unforgettable pregnancy

On a brand-new tumblr site dedicated to their baby girl "helloblueivycarter," a handwritten note reads, "We welcome you to share in our joy. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this beautiful time in our lives. The Carter Family."

PHOTOS: Beyonce's bikini body

Born in NYC Jan. 7 and weighing in at 7 lbs., Blue Carter gets her debut in five adorable photos; in one open-eyed closeup, the music super couple's first child looks every bit the spitting image of her mom, 30. In another pic, Beyonce beams as she holds her little one close; in another shot, proud papa Jay-Z, 42 (real name: Shawn Carter) also smiles from ear to ear with Blue resting on his chest. (The rapper famously penned and recorded the song "Glory" soon after his daughter's birth.) An additional photo reveals Blue's tiny hand reaching out to her mom's.

PHOTOS: Beyonce and Jay-Z's sweet romance

On Thursday, the couple made the bold move of applying for a trademark to their little girl's name -- to potentially be used for a line of baby products and more.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly