Beyoncé shares new Blue Ivy pics on Tumblr

Wonderwall Editors

Who couldn't use a little sun and surf in the summer?

During a short break from her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour last week, Beyoncé got a little family time in at the beach in Miami. Over the weekend, the singer shared some photos on her Tumblr site from the getaway.

In the pics, Bey can be seen relaxing by the water with her 1-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who's already big enough to hold her mom's hand during walks.

Bey and Blue were joined on the trip by Beyoncé's mom, Tina, her sister, Solange, and Solange's son, Daniel.

Keep clicking to see how how big Blue Ivy is getting ...