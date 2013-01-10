More bootylicious than ever! Beyonce took over the web on Wednesday Jan. 9 when her sensationally sexy February cover of GQ -- in which she's named among the Sexiest Women of the 21st Century -- was leaked early online. One year after giving birth to daughter Blue Ivy, the singer, 31, appears to be in the best shape of her life: Flashing "underboob" in a cropped t-shirt and revealing her perfect abs and legs with a belly chain and skimpy bottoms.

GQ revealed an interior shot from the story early Thursday -- in which the "I Was Here" singer showcases her world-famous posterior in another seriously skimpy, sexy look. The superstar is set to pick up where Madonna left off at the Super Bowl next month, performing a much-anticipated half-time show.

"One of the reasons I connect to the Super Bowl is that I approach my shows like an athlete," Jay-Z's wife tells GQ. "You know how they sit down and watch whoever they're going to play and study themselves? That’s how I treat this. I watch my performances, and I wish I could just enjoy them, but I see the light that was late. I see, 'Oh God, that hair did not work.' Or 'I should never do that again.' I try to perfect myself. I want to grow, and I’m always eager for new information."

And although Beyonce is over-the-moon to be a mom, the workaholic admits that it was tough not being able to do her job toward the end of her pregnancy in late 2011. "I love my job, but it's more than that: I need it. Because before I gave birth, it was the only time in my life, all throughout my life, that I was lost," she admits. "But I've sacrificed a lot of things, and I've worked harder than probably anyone I know, at least in the music industry. So I just have to remind myself that I deserve it."

The singer and actress is also well aware of her tremendous influence. "I now know that, yes, I am powerful. I'm more powerful than my mind can even digest and understand."

The February issue of GQ hits stands Jan. 22.

