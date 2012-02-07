Hot mama take two!

Beyonce made her second appearance in two nights on Tuesday, stepping out for hubby Jay-Z's benefit concert for United Way and his Shawn Carter Scholarship Foundation at NYC's Carnegie Hall.

Slipping into the venue via the garage, Beyonce (who gave birth to daughter Blue Ivy Jan. 7) looked absolutely radiant in a form-fitting Monique Lhuillier black sequin cocktail dress -- plus Gucci shoes, Chanel purse, and accessories by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.

As she did at a bash Monday night, the "Love on Top" singer, 30, quietly honored her little girl in an unusual way: with her nail polish, painted an unmistakable blue (Baker Street by Nails Inc., according to Beyonce's manicurist Lisa Logan.)

Wearing a red-hot Alice by Temperley frock at Jay-Z's Monday afterparty at 40/40, Beyonce stayed out until 4:30 a.m., sipped a martini and happily accepted congrats for her new arrival.

