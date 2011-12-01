Beyonce may be pregnant, but she's not chowing down on any gross concoctions of any sort, thank you very much.

In a new "20/20" interview with Katie Couric airing Friday on ABC, she laughingly slammed talk about her supposedly wacky food craving.

Couric asked the "Love on Top" singer about any bizarre food hankerings now that she's expecting her first child with husband Jay-Z.

"Not really anything," Beyonce, 30, told Couric. "I read that I like ketchup on everything. . . Not true," she said, laughing.

But well-meaning fans probably read some of the reports as fact.

"I was on a plane and the flight attendant came and was like, I have your hot sauce and pickles and bananas," she recalled.

"I'm like, that is disgusting! What are you doing? And he's like, I read it on the Internet!"

Still, the Grammy winner has admitted in earlier interviews that her sense of smell has heightened ever since her pregnancy began.

"I smell everything," said the star, promoting her Pulse fragrance in September. "If it smells bad, I smell it. My husband's fragrance, his one that I always love, I hate right now. So thank God I have this one!"

