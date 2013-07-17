Carter family outing! Beyonce and Jay-Z stepped out with daughter Blue Ivy on Wednesday, July 17, looking happy as ever while grabbing lunch at Cafe Nervosa in Toronto.

Wearing a printed pantsuit with sunglasses and fedora, the "Girls (Run the World)" singer smiled big with her rapper hubby behind her, toting Blue. The 18-month-old youngster, wearing white sandals, a white dress and sporting a white bow in her hair, looked content in her dad's arms -- sucking on her pacifier, she clutched her father tightly. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old mom had her own arms full, carrying two oversized purses.

It's the latest spotting of the star family who's been enjoying a fun-filled summer thus far. Just this week, the former Destiny's Child member, currently on her Mrs. Carter World Tour, shared some personal family pictures on her Tumblr page.

While the couple have shared that they want to expand their family with a second child, the Magna Carta Holy Grail rapper, 41, said in a recent commercial that right now, Blue is the apple of their eye. "[She's] something that we both created, you know. We still marvel at her."

