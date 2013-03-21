Beyonce Stuns in H&M's Summer Campaign

UsWeekly

Wanna get away? Beyonce's new tropical island-themed H&M campaign will have temperatures rising this summer, the retail chain announced in a release on Thursday, March 21.

In the sexy promotional images, the "Bow Down/I Been On" singer gives a sultry stare at the camera as she lounges on the beach, her wavy hair piled high to the right, a white flower prominently displayed behind her left ear (sorry fellas, she's taken!).

The rest of Mrs. Carter's outfit mixes clean lines -- a deep-cut, crisp white top -- and patterns, courtesy of a high-cut, high-waisted pair of shorts.

"What makes these pieces even more special is that Beyonce herself had input in the designs, and they are full of her own personal style," said Ann-Sofie Johansson, Head of Design at H&M.

"I've always liked H&M's focus on fun and affordable fashion," the 31-year-old singer said in a statement. "I really loved the concept we collaborated on to explore the different emotions of women represented by the four elements -- fire, water, earth and wind. It was a beautiful shoot on a tropical island. It felt more like making a video than a commercial."

The upcoming summer campaign will feature a wide range of looks, including fringed bikinis, bodycon dresses and flowing sun dresses, said Johansson in the statement.

And, in classic Beyonce style, the collection will feature a charity component as well -- 25% of sales from the H&M for Water swimsuit collection will be donated to H&M for WaterAid, which helps raise money for the world's poorest people to gain access to safe water.

