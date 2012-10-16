Sounds like the NFL is "Crazy in Love" with Beyonce, too.

The R&B songstress, 31, confirmed on her website Tuesday that she will headline the Super Bowl's halftime show on Feb. 3, 2013 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Beyonce shared a photo of herself with "Feb. 3" and "2013" written on her cheeks in war paint. She captioned the image, "Countdown to Touchdown!"

The Associated Press first reported the news of Beyonce performing at Super Bowl XLVII from an anonymous show source on Tuesday morning.

PHOTOS: Destiny's Child and the best girl groups ever!

Last year, fellow superstar Madonna performed during halftime (with assists from Cee Lo Green, Nicki Minaj, LMFAO and M.I.A.) -- according to the Nielsen Co., her halftime show drew in approximately 114 million viewers, 2.7 million more than the game itself.

Most recently, Beyonce -- who welcomed daughter Blue Ivy in January -- performed alongside hubby Jay-Z during his eighth and final concert at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

PHOTOS: Meet Blue Ivy!

The Grammy winner was "front and center" supporting her spouse during his first show on September 28, too.

Says an eyewitness, "She went crazy singing and dancing to every song."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Beyonce to Headline 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show: Confirmed!