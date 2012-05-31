Four-month-old Blue Ivy is probably too young to appreciate most of mom Beyonce's projects. The singer's newest role, however, is something her whole family will be able to enjoy.

According to Deadline, the "Run the World (Girls)" chanteuse has signed on to voice the character of Queen Tara in the 3D, CG-animated movie Epic.

PHOTOS: Meet Blue Ivy!

The film is being produced by 20th Century Fox Animation and Blue Sky Studios--the companies responsible for Ice Age and Rio-- and already boasts a star-studded cast. Colin Farrell, Josh Hutcherson, Amanda Seyfried, Johnny Knoxville, Aziz Ansari, Pitbull, Jason Sudeikis and Steven Tyler have all reportedly signed on to appear in the flick, which hits theaters in May 2013.

PHOTOS: Beyonce's fabulous pregnancy

This will be Beyonce's first film role following the January 7 birth of her and Jay-Z's daughter; the Grammy winner, 30, is also slated to star in Clint Eastwood's remake of A Star Is Born.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Beyonce to Star in Animated Film "Epic"